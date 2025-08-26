Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Aggressive man allegedly assaults staff at Tauranga Hospital

By
Newsroom editor·SunLive·
Quick Read

Officers were called to Tauranga Hospital twice on August 21. Photo / Mead Norton

Officers were called to Tauranga Hospital twice on August 21. Photo / Mead Norton

Police are investigating alleged assaults on staff at Tauranga Hospital.

Officers were called to Tauranga Hospital twice on August 21 after reports of a man acting aggressively towards staff.

Senior Sergeant Scott Merritt said officers responded immediately to both incidents, which occurred hours apart.

“On the second

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save