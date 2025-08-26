Officers were called to Tauranga Hospital twice on August 21. Photo / Mead Norton

Police are investigating alleged assaults on staff at Tauranga Hospital.

Officers were called to Tauranga Hospital twice on August 21 after reports of a man acting aggressively towards staff.

Senior Sergeant Scott Merritt said officers responded immediately to both incidents, which occurred hours apart.

“On the second occasion, prior to police arrival, the man reportedly assaulted two staff members,” he said.

Police transported the individual to another ward for further treatment, and are investigating the alleged assaults.