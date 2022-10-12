Rangiuru School's Phoebe Martin with her lamb Meadow at last year's agricultural club group day.

Spring means it's time for school agricultural days.

Individual school calf club days are to be held later in the month, with group day on October 27.

"Entries may be a little down to previous years, but the enthusiasm is still there for those who are interested," says Te Puke Boys and Girls Agricultural Club secretary Marie Peterson.

She says the support of principals and teachers in the Te Puke area has been tremendous.

This year's theme is participation.

"At the annual general meeting it was the committee's intention to emphasise to all that participation was the most important part of the event," she says.

"Getting to know your animal whether it be a calf, lamb or goat, is of foremost importance. Being able to communicate well to judges shows that dedication and the perseverance to train your animal."

School calf club days will be between October 18 and 21, with the first three placegetters at each progressing to group day at the A&P Showgrounds at Paengaroa.

Group days have also traditionally offered an opportunity to talk about previous calf club days, and the committee wants to emphasise that 2023 will mark the 100th anniversary of the formation of Te Puke Boys & Girls Agricultural Club.

"Of course the focus is on this year's event, but a working committee is underway in tracking information from the past," says Marie. "It is intended that 2023 will be a very special event for the club and if anyone has any information or old photos, could they please contact their local school so it can be collated."

Marie says the committee is thankful for the generous donations and support that local businesses have donated.

At the AGM held recently, Sarah Murray was elected as president, with Rochelle Owens the sponsorship co-ordinator.

■ Calf club days: October 18, Paengaroa School; October 19, Te Ranga and Rangiuru schools; October 20, Ōtamarākau; October 21, Pongakawa.