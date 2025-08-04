Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter landing at Waikato Hospital. Photo / Supplied

The critical work of the Tauranga-based Aerocool Rescue Helicopter team will be celebrated and supported at a charity auction and gala.

To date, the helicopter has carried out 5632 missions around the coastal Bay of Plenty.

Among those helped is Geoff, whose last name has not been published for privacy reasons, said a statement from Philips Search & Rescue Trust - a charity that fundraises for and promotes a pool of North Island community rescue helicopters.

Geoff suffered a brain aneurysm while out on a scenic run with his wife and their dog, Pablo.

In many cases, such medical events carry a 50% fatality rate.