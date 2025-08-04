Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter gala auction offers diamond ring, signed McCaw jersey

SunLive
3 mins to read

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter landing at Waikato Hospital. Photo / Supplied

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter landing at Waikato Hospital. Photo / Supplied

The critical work of the Tauranga-based Aerocool Rescue Helicopter team will be celebrated and supported at a charity auction and gala.

To date, the helicopter has carried out 5632 missions around the coastal Bay of Plenty.

Among those helped is Geoff, whose last

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save