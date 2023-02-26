Aerocool Helicopter has busy start to year

Aerocool Rescue Helicopter has had a busy start to 2023.

The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter team has been extremely busy over January, carrying out a total of 44 missions in multiple locations across the Bay of Plenty and coastal regions, which included 19 inter-hospital transfers, 10 medical events and three motor vehicle accidents, including 12 missions to rural or remote locations.

In the early hours of Sunday morning on New Year’s Day, the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was sent to Kennedy Bay for a man in his 30s who had fallen from a tree and sustained multiple critical injuries. The patient was flown to Middlemore Hospital for further treatment.

On Monday afternoon, January 2, the helicopter was dispatched to Athenree Gorge for a teenage boy who had sustained serious injuries after being involved in a serious motor vehicle accident. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

On Tuesday night, January 3, the crew were tasked to Waihī for a woman in her 20s who was experiencing birthing difficulties. The patient was then flown to Waikato Hospital.

On Saturday afternoon, January 14, the helicopter was dispatched to Matatā for a man in his 50s who had fallen from a motorbike and sustained fracture injuries.

On Saturday afternoon, January 18, the crew were called out to Opoutere for a teen male who had sustained multiple injuries and was in critical condition. The patient was flown to Waikato Hospital for further treatment.

