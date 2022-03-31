Actor Mark Wright plays role in video as Hauraki cancels Anzac Parades

Actor Mark Wright with the hats he'll use to show the different characters in Monologues from Gallipoli. Photo / Supplied

No civic Anzac Parades or services will be held in Hauraki, despite a change in the Covid-19 traffic light setting.

Instead, Hauraki District Council is promoting its collaboration on a video with New Zealand actor Mark Wright.

Wright will commemorate Anzac Day with a one-man show to premier in Waihi, where his great-grandfather once owned the Rob Roy Hotel and farewelled two of Wright's great-uncles to Gallipoli.

The Waihi Beach-based actor wrote the play, Monologues from Gallipoli, which will premier at Boyd Rd Theatre in Waihi, home of the Waihi Drama Society.

Mark travelled to Turkey in 2014 to front a TV documentary Sons of Gallipoli.

"Planning these events was done well in advance and when the call was made to not go ahead with the parades, it was because the guidelines in place were too tight," said Mayor Toby Adams.

"Now, even with the easing of restrictions, we're conscious of the importance of keeping the vulnerable [people] in our community safe, given the current spread of Covid in the Waikato."

Local RSAs will host dawn services on Anzac Day.

Adams says while it was a difficult decision to cancel parades, especially with the red traffic light setting changes announced, he is confident it is the right one.

In a collaboration with Wright, excerpts from Monologues from Gallipoli will feature alongside interviews with members of the RSA and footage from previous parades in Hauraki district as a commemorative alternative produced by the council.

"By collaborating with Mark, we've been able to create a unique video to offer the district on Anzac Day," said Adams.

The video is called Voices behind the Uniforms and the council is broadcasting it on its Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Wright says it was very satisfying to be part of the collaboration.

"My great-grandfather used to own the Rob Roy Hotel in Waihi and two of my great-uncles left from there to serve in Gallipoli, so this collaboration with Hauraki District Council and the RSA is very special for me," he said.

A 2015 Anzac Day parade in front of the Rob Roy Hotel in Waihi prior to its new coat of paint. Photo / Supplied

Voices behind the Uniforms highlights the battle of Gallipoli, but the mayor says it was a tribute to all the men and women in uniform who have served New Zealand in peacetime and in conflict.

The council announced that although it was extremely disappointed about the cancellations, "we needed to consider the demographic of those in the community that would be attending the services and ensure they are kept safe".

Hauraki Anzac Services and Parades (non-Civic):

Paeroa

6am - RSA Dawn service, Cenotaph, Primrose Hill

Waihi

6am - RSA Dawn service, Waihi RSA memorial area behind club, followed by

8am - RSA Wreath laying, Waihi Cemetery

9am - Waihi Heritage Vision and Tunnelling Company Descendants – Tunnellers Memorial Gilmour Reserve, Waihi

11am - RSA Memorial Service, RSA Clubrooms, Waihi

Ngatea

11am - RSA Memorial Service & Parade - RSA Clubrooms, Ngatea

Kaihere/Patetonga

9am Service at Kaihere Hall

Kerepehi

5.30am Dawn Service and Parade, Kerepehi War Memorial Hall

Please note: The RSA website www.rsa.org.nz has further information about Anzac services and parades throughout New Zealand.