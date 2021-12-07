Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Act Leader David Seymour slams Government over $70m Ferncliffe Farm deal

4 minutes to read
David Seymour

The Government's $70.4 million purchase of a large Tauriko farm is "total insanity".

That's the opinion of Act Leader David Seymour after it was announced Kāinga Ora had bought Ferncliffe Farm on November . The land was independently valued between $72m and 74m.

