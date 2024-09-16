“They start off cute around the size of a 50c piece,” Graeme said.

“But they grow quite large, needing more maintenance, a bigger tank, or a pond outside. That’s when people tend to just let them go.”

The Bay of Plenty Regional Council has had 10 sightings reported in the last year, including a female turtle that was found in Gordon Carmichael Reserve in Bethlehem. Staff subsequently found a nest with 16 eggs.

The council’s biosecurity manager Greg Corbett said red-eared slider turtles could be kept as pets but releasing them into the wild was an offence.

“Like any other domesticated animal, it’s the responsibility of the pet owner to find an alternative home if they can no longer care for it or want it.

“Given that this species can live up to 50 years and can grow to the size of a dinner plate, anyone considering purchasing a red-eared slider turtle should seriously consider the appropriateness of it as a pet,” Corbett said.

According to the council, red-eared slider turtles are omnivores that feed on small fish, plants, kōura (freshwater crayfish) and even small birds such as ducklings.

“They displace wetland birds from nesting sites as they use these spaces for basking in the sun. They also degrade water quality through their wide browsing of aquatic life, removing important ecosystem species,” Corbett said.

If people no longer want their pet, they should look to privately rehome or use a reputable site that assists with rehoming the turtles.

Further information on this can be found on the Department of Conservation website with links to rehoming and turtle rescue sites.

- SunLive