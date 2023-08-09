Catherine Sharp is elated with donations that will help to pay off cat care debt and look after those she has left. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

Catherine Sharp had a case of “cat got your tongue” early this week.

Someone donated $3500 to her Katikati Rescue Cats account and she was lost for words.

Katikati Advertiser was on call to Catherine on Monday getting an update on her situation after we reported on August 3 that Catherine was broke, in debt and could no longer take in any more cats or kittens.

“Someone’s just donated $3500,” she says. “Just now”.

Catherine was elated.

Along with many other recent donations, the “cat lady of Katikati” is out of the red.

She will be able to pay off her debts (all related to cat care) and better care for the cats and kittens she has left in her rescue.

The donations are almost $4000 in total and about 17 people have donated.

She’s also received more offers of help with cleaning and care.

A Facebook post says “we’re wanting to say a massive thank you for your donations”.

“You have no idea what this means to us. I’m getting four new double electric blankets for cats, paying off all debts, buying lungworm tubes and more medication. Cats will be so so happy. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Catherine will be able to take up an offer of a heat pump (at a good price) for the rescue.

Catherine is still caring for and trying to rehome about 18 cats and kittens.

She will still need to stay strong on her stance to not take in any more cats and kittens. Being a cat rescue person is tough, she says, and people will typically only last a couple of years. She reiterates she will always be available to people wanting help and advice.

There are still cat colonies in Katikati’s Fairview, Matahui, Clive and Wills Rds.

Ideally, Catherine would love it if Katikati Rescue Cats were run by a group of people (including herself) where the rescue itself was on someone’s property, possibly a good shed.

‘’Somewhere where we could all come along to help,’’ she says. She’d like to hear from anyone with ideas.

For more information, go to Katikati Rescue Cats’ Facebook page. Donations can be sent to BNZ account number 02-0340-0000429-002.

Catherine can be contacted on 021 401 806.



