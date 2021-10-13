A rare Rose: Handcrafted dollhouse in Waipuna Hospice Charity Auction

The handcrafted Rose Cottage Dollhouse is up for auction in support of Waipuna Hospice. Photo / Supplied

A uniquely stunning handcrafted dollhouse is up for grabs at a charity auction.

The Rose Cottage Dollhouse is available during the online Waipuna Hospice Charity Auction, plus the winning bid and every dollar donated will be matched by EVES Realty.

Handcrafted with love by Waipuna Hospice supporter Jacquie McNabb, the Rose Cottage is a 1950s style villa simply brimming with distinctive detail.

The charming weatherboard exterior and low maintenance rose gardens create a warm and inviting atmosphere, that give nothing away as to the space and sumptuous decor within.

McNabb spent three years creating the Rose Cottage Dollhouse, handcrafting everything from the Rimu and Kauri flooring with paua inlay, to the furniture and pantry items.

The Rose Cottage dollhouse is a 1950s style villa. Photo / Supplied

Every item was executed with care to replicate a 1950s style villa, including the fully functional grandfather clock, picture frames that can be personalised, and a full electrical system bringing a warm glow to this charming home.

The ground floor features a combined kitchen/dining room, with a spacious larder and original coal-powered stove to cater to all your culinary requirements.

The Rimu and Kauri blend polished wooden floors are an exquisite touch and a testament to the quality of the build.

Entertain your guests in the separate lounge, regaling them with music from the piano, or enjoy a drink in front of the large open fireplace, which will be a welcome comfort in winter.

French doors that open out to the garden will provide a nice breeze in the summer months. Upstairs you will find the spacious master suite, with ample storage and even a love seat that looks out over the manicured yard below.

Added convenience comes in the form of the en-suite bathroom with toilet and standalone shower.

The dollhouse was hand-crafted by a Waipuna Hospice supporter. Photo / Supplied

The quality and incredible detail has to be seen to be believed.

The Rose Cottage was a labour of love for McNabb, but when it came time to downsize, she knew it was time to let it go.

"I needed to declutter so I thought I would donate The Rose Cottage so someone else who could hopefully find value in it and I couldn't think of anyone more deserving than Waipuna Hospice," she said.

"The way I see it, most of us will end up in Waipuna Hospice's care one way or another, so I wanted to give it to them and hopefully help them fundraise."

Waipuna Hospice was "very humbled" by the gesture, and wanted to honour her gift by trying to raise as many funds as possible.

"Support from people like Jacquie is what makes the work of Waipuna Hospice possible", Waipuna Hospice fundraising executive Wayne Bloxham said.

"Jacquie's attention to detail is astounding, and we are so excited to be bringing the Rose Cottage to auction thanks to the support of EVES Realty."

The dollhouse kitchen, complete with furry feline friends. Photo / Supplied

Waipuna Hospice has teamed up with EVES to auction The Rose Cottage in the hopes of raising much-needed funds to help deliver care and support to terminal patients and their families in the community.

In an act of support, EVES is also going to match, dollar for dollar, every donation made to the campaign, including the top bid, up to $20,000.

"This is an incredibly humbling gesture from EVES, and one we are extremely grateful for. Their willingness to support their community, and help us be there for our patients and their families is truly inspiring."

The Rose Cottage Dollhouse will be auctioned over four weeks, with all proceeds going to Waipuna Hospice.

The auction will be launched on October 14 and closes on November 11. Bids can be made at any time during the four-week period using the online Galabid platform:

app.galabid.com/wh2021/.

Supporters will also be given the opportunity to donate to the dollhouse campaign throughout the four-week period using Galabid, and unsuccessful bidders can also choose to donate their bid amount once the auction has closed.

"Waipuna Hospice would like to thank not only Jacquie for her generosity but also EVES for supporting us and helping us turn this dollhouse into first-class palliative care in our community.

"Our thanks must also extend to the team at Farmer Auto Village for supporting our Rose Cottage Auction launch event. We couldn't do what we do without their help".