Western Bay of Plenty District Council’s roading relationship with WSP finishes up.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is embarking on the process of signing up new roading service providers.

The opportunity comes after its 21-year relationship with WSP finishes up.

This partnership saw council’s 1100km of local roads, alongside 259km of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency state highway (including cycleways) in the district managed under a performance-based contract.

The One Network Maintenance Contract was managed by a contracting joint venture, which included WSP (formally Opus Consultants) and Downer, collectively known as WestLink.

Council’s general manager infrastructure group Cedric Crow thanks the many people and suppliers who’ve worked on the roading network over the years.

“It’s now time to take a fresh approach, and as we look forward we’re excited about introducing new contract models and working with local businesses to deliver a safe and functional network that meets the needs of our community,” he says.

“The quality of our roads right across our district is a hot topic for many people. We know this and so, while we work through things in the background on this contract and to address community concerns, it is still business as usual across our district with a new team in place to maintain and improve the district’s roading network.”

Roading contracts are one of the most significant contracts signed by councils. For Western Bay’s network it equates to more than $20m in expenditure per year.

The contracts cover all — from delivering new infrastructure, sealing and maintaining roads, to assisting with traffic management in a crash, and working around the clock during weather events and natural disasters.

If you have a roading matter to report email info@westernbay.govt.nz



