Mayor James Denyer opens the new space with Brownie Tukaki.

A new building on Middlebrook Dr has a three-in-one community purpose.

The building at 33 Middlebrook Dr has been constructed by Western Bay of Plenty District Council into a new home for the MenzShed Katikati, Katikati Community Patrol and Katikati Community Van.

Western Bay of Plenty Mayor James Denyer and Brownie Tukaki marked the occasion by cutting the ribbon at a ceremony, celebrating the occasion with the new tenants and neighbours.

Council’s operations manager Kerrie Little is looking forward to the user groups moving in.

“This space is going to mean so much to our groups, who give so much back to our community. The work they do to keep our Western Bay of Plenty family engaged, and in some cases, safe, cannot be understated and we’re really thrilled to be able to provide them with a home base to keep up their great work.”

The building has come to fruition thanks to a TECH donation and from insurance money.

The community trio were selected to occupy the new space following expressions of interest in 2021.

Roger Stiles from MenzShed Katikati, whose men on practical tasks for the community, is excited about what the future holds.

“There’s room for us to use all our equipment, and it enables us to do more for our community. We’re looking forward to getting stuck in on projects, including public seating, information signs, pest trap boxes, and helping local schools.”

Katikati Community Van and Community Patrol vehicles have been parked in the open, until now.

“Thanks to this new facility, our assets will now have a greater level of protection, so we can keep using them for the benefit of the community, including trips to medical appointments,” says Katikati Community Van’s Paul Goldfinch.

The building is owned by council, and the community groups will lease it. The New Zealand Red Cross is also based on this site in a separate building, and this facility will not impact them.

The project has been funded by a donation of $100,000 from TECT, as well as insurance money from a shed that burnt down at 26 Middlebrook Dr.