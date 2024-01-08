Fun times at the annual Waihī Beach Summer Fair at the weekend. Photo / Anna Menendez Photography

Katikati, Waihī Beach and Omokoroa were humming with fun family events over Christmas and New Year .

While there were too many events to mention — in the leadup to Christmas, community organisations held their festive celebrations and one of the family events was Dave Hume Pool’s summer splash pool party with about 165 excited children and teens attending. There was a huge inflatable, a sausage sizzle and Santa also came along.

Among the Christmas series held in Katikati was Santa’s Christmas Grotto at The Arts Junction from mid-December until Christmas Eve. The theatre was transformed into a Christmas wonderland, with sparkling displays created by local groups, and Santa put in appearances. The series also included the Lions Santa Parade and Christmas in the Park.

Waihī Beach celebrated the season with its Christmas at the Market and Ōmokoroa had a Christmas carols in the park event.

The rain came on New Year’s Eve — pelting down across the Western Bay. with Tauranga cancelling several of its big community events.

The Gypsy Fair went ahead in Bowentown followed by the Extravaganza Fair.

The Tahawai Festival — with a focus on suicide prevention — was destined to bring in the New Year but was postponed to next year.

Waihī Beach Hotel had a packed night for the last night of the year with the Sound Waves event featuring Turnexx and Honest Matt.

The New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show headline the first of the Katikati Twilight Concerts.

In the days following New Year, Waihī Beach Surf Lifesaving Club held a number of events, including their beach sports day, the ocean swim, fun run and sand castle competition.

At the weekend, crowds took it easy at Haiku Reserve with the New Zealand Eagles Tribute Show — part one of the Katikati Twilight Concerts. Organisers say it was an ‘’awesome performance’' and they were thrilled to see the crowds despite the gloomy weather forecast.

The annual Waihī Beach Summer Fair was also held at Wilson Park and saw thousands come to shop, eat and enjoy the live music.