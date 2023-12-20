Te Puke Community Board prior to the resignation of Anish Paudel (third from the right). His place was taken by Neena Chauhan (inset).

Te Puke Community Board prior to the resignation of Anish Paudel (third from the right). His place was taken by Neena Chauhan (inset).

Here are some Christmas messages from some of the members of Te Puke Community Board.

Chairwoman Kassie Ellis: Christmas always brings people together, a special time, the feeling of love, and the togetherness with friends and family. Let us all enjoy and cherish this time of year.

Deputy chairwoman Dale Snell: Te Puke is where our hearts are. It’s our home and the place where many of us work. When we come together we create a real sense of community. So this year say “hello, kia ora” to the person you pass on the street, have a cuppa with your neighbours and help keep our community spirit alive. However, you celebrate Christmas, have a safe and blessed holiday season. Mihi o te wā, Meri Kirihimete.

Karen Summerhays: Christmas is about family and especially children ... I really hope every child feels loved this Christmas and the new year brings peace to our planet and we in New Zealand build our understanding of the benefits of creating an equitable society. Happy and safe holidays everyone.

Grant Dally: I’d like to take this opportunity to wish all our residents a Merry Christmas and happy holidays over the next few weeks. The price of fuel has thankfully been reducing lately which will make it a bit easier to travel to the beach or spend time with friends and relatives this summer. We don’t want a repeat of the rain and flooding we had at the start of 2023, so hopefully 2024 will bring more settled weather, the cost-of-living crisis eases, and we can all look forward to a brighter, more prosperous future.



