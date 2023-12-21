A Christmas message from Maketū Community Board

Maketū Community Board, from left, Richard Crawford, Tippany Hopping, Donna Walters, Laura Rae, Rewi Boy Corbett and John Scrimgeour.

Kia ora katou.

As we close out a year that has been challenging, motivating and at times extremely wonderful, I would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge everyone in our community who has played a role in making our community a happier, safer and even more vibrant than before place to live, work and play. Maketū has many wondrous attributes and its people are definitely one of them.

On behalf of the Maketū Community Board, we thank each and every one of you, for your contributions, big or small, to our community.

We also wish you and your families a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year

We look forward to seeing you all over the summer period out and about in the community doing what we love to do.

We have a few ongoing projects that we would like to see completed early next year, such as the new bus shelter for our tamariki on Arawa Ave and the installation of the new handrail for better access to the lower and new extension area of our Wharekahu Urupa/Cemetery.

Other things on the radar include the progression of the Spencer Ave reserve development, Wharekahu Urupa and the issues laid out by the task force and the road rehabilitation plan for Wilson Rd North.

Also, a special meeting facilitated by the board around managed retreat and what that looks like for our community along with many other exciting things. Stay tuned for more information around these.

Any issues with the network/council assets, please report these, either by ringing 0800926732 or via the Antenno app that you can easily download from the App Store. Antenno is recommended as it gives you updates and notices about your area and makes it easier to report issues, especially non-urgent ones.

For urgent matters, the 0800 number is recommended.

Lastly, we hope everyone has a wonderful summer holiday period and let’s bring on 2024.

Ngā mihi.

Laura Rae.

Maketū Community Board chairwoman.



