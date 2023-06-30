A rainbow marks the victories during handshakes between Mount Maunganui College and Lynfield College players at the Lynmount Trophy tournament. Photo/ Te Rito Journalism cadet Jaxin Daniels

A rainbow marks the victories during handshakes between Mount Maunganui College and Lynfield College players at the Lynmount Trophy tournament. Photo/ Te Rito Journalism cadet Jaxin Daniels

Mount Maunganui College and its sporting adversary Lynfield College have put their best athletes to the test in their annual play-off.

The two co-ed schools both opened in 1958 and despite the distance separating them, they started a 65-year tradition, testing their skills against each other in what is one of the biggest events in their calendars.

The first exchange tournament was held in 1959, with Mount Maunganui College taking the Lynmount Trophy.

The two colleges take turns hosting, with the Mount this year’s venue on Thursday.

Teams square off in rugby, football, netball and hockey, but there’s also a debate team showdown.

The Lynmount Trophy displaying past winners. Photo / Jaxin Daniels

Student and Mount Maunganui College sports leader Jackson Herrick says there’s always a lot of anticipation.

“I think the main thing I look forward to, especially when we have it at home, is that we get to showcase our talents in front of our school and in front of our peers.”

Mount Maunganui College principal Alastair Sinton speaks highly of the ongoing sports exchange.

He says tradition, in and of itself, is essential.

“Modern society can sometimes too quickly dispense with tradition if it is perceived as inconvenient. It is vital to maintain this connection out of respect for not only past students of our schools but also future students.

“Lynfield and Mount Maunganui have a shared history … our students can learn a great deal from Lynfield’s culture and their students can learn much from ours.”

This year, Mount Maunganui secured victory in an impressive 9-win sweep -

Senior A Basketball: Mount College 109 Lynfield College 35

First XI Football (Boys): Mount College 7 Lynfield College 1

First XI Football (Girls): Mount College 10 Lynfield College 1

First XV Rugby: Mount College 48 Lynfield College 3

Premier 1 Netball: Mount College 30 Lynfield College 28

Premier 2 Netball: Mount College 28 Lynfield College 18

First XI Hockey (Boys): Mount College 5 Lynfield College 0

First XI Hockey (Girls): Mount College 5 Lynfield College 0

Debate Team: Mount College defeats Lynfield College

Players of the day: Senior A Basketball: Jett Nelson; First XI Football: Ashton Pellow & Isla Ganley; First XV Rugby: Khan Southby; Premier Netball: Anaaya Gould & Jada Ormsby; First XI Hockey: Daniel Boase & Mackenzie Crawford; Debate Team: Shiana French.



