Street performer Skew Wiff entertains the younger crowd during the Katikati Street Party on April 1. Photo / Supplied Katch Katikati

The 60th anniversary of National Jazz Festival began on a high note with a “great feel good” Street Party in Katikati town centre.

The festival, believed to be the biggest in the Southern Hemisphere, will run from April 1-10, with more than 20 events taking place across Tauranga, and is expected to attract around 20,000 people to its events.

The free Katikati Street Party hosted by Katch Katikati was held in the main street on Saturday and included three musicians serving up soulful tunes and roving street performers helping create a carnival atmosphere. There were also market stalls, food and children’s activities, including face painting.

Katch Katikati’s marketing manager Fiona Powell said about 1000 people attended the inaugural Street Party and she and rest of the team were delighted by the turnout and by awesome feedback from the community.

“Despite one heavy downpour the weather gods were also kind to us and this was a real family-friendly feel good event.

“Everyone was making the most of the awesome entertainment, with three musicians Jacob Scott, Tom Ashe and the Wildlanes playing at same time and our street performers Skew Wiff and the Thames High School Troupe also added to the great vibe.”

The Thames High Troupe of roving street performers. Supplied Photo / Katch Katchi

“It was a great day for our community and our town, and all the shops were buzzing. And there were lots of smiles and plenty of laughter.”

Powell said it was also a great day for the Western Bay Museum which had about 300 visitors throughout the day.

“It’s been fantastic for Katikati to be part of the National Jazz Festival’s programme for the first time.”

Street performer wow the crowd at the Katikati Street Party, which was part of 60th National Jazz Festival programme. Photo / Katch Katchi

Kay Stanbury, who has lived in Katikati for 15 years, was also buzzing about attending the Street Party.

“It was fabulous and for a little town like Katikati it was so nice to see how many people turned up to enjoy the great entertainment, and everyone was clearly having a great time. And it was also nice way for lots of families to catch up with people they hadn’t seen for a while.

“There was definitely something for everyone to enjoy. It was so lovely to see all the smiles on people’s faces and I didn’t even hear any children grizzling.”

Katikati Street Party musician Jacob Scott. Photo Supplied/ Katch Katikati

“It’s great carnival atmosphere and the entertainment was fantastic, including a young man who played the guitar, the trumpet and sang [Jacob Scott]. I could have stood there all day listening to him.”

The Unforgettable - The Nat King Cole story narrated concert at the 16th Avenue Theatre also began on Saturday and runs through to April 5.

Concert director Merv Betts said they received awesome feedback straight after the concert on Saturday night and also on Facebook.

“Everyone has been telling us they just loved the concert and that is exactly what we wanted hear. For many people it has brought back wonderful memories, including for one concertgoers aged 93. But there were lots of different ages of people who came to the concert.

“Unfortunately there are no more tickets available as we sold out for the season.”

There is a whole host of other events in the festival programme over the coming days through to Easter Monday.

That includes the three-day 45th National Youth Jazz Competition at the Baycourt Community & Arts Centre starting on April 4, which showcases the “very best emerging jazz players” from 31 secondary schools nationwide.

Also a free Superstar Jam live music event on Wharf St from 5pm tomorrow and Wednesday. )

Tauranga Jazz Society general manager Mandy Ryan said the youth competition was the “jewel in the crown of the festival.”

“There’s nothing like seeing 500 students rock up to Baycourt,” she said.

To view the full programme, visit National Jazz Festival website.