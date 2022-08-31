Lotto First Division has been struck in the region. Photo / NZME

Lotto First Division has been struck in the region. Photo / NZME

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Bay of Plenty have ended the month on a high after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in the live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Milford in Auckland and on MyLotto to a player from Bay of Plenty.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $10m.

Strike has also rolled over and will be $700,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.