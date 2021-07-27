40,000 club rugby photos by volunteer photographer Jason Bartley

Lineouts are always great drama - lazing it in the grandstands for this one, a win against COBRAS in 2011. Photo / Jason Bartley

Lineouts are always great drama - lazing it in the grandstands for this one, a win against COBRAS in 2011. Photo / Jason Bartley

After more than two decades behind the lens, Jason Bartley has generously, voluntarily, captured the highs and lows of rugby players from his home town Whangamata.

Bart - as he's commonly known - played to a high level himself until age 28 when he was forced to retire because of a heavy concussion.

"The last time I was knocked out was in 2000. I lost everything from Thursday training until the Sunday when I woke up in hospital."

Muddy and wet matches always make for dramatic photos - Hauraki North legend Karl Davis playing for Valley against North Otago in 2004. Photo / Jason Bartley

Since taking to the camera for rugby in 2002 he's captured an estimated 40,000 shots of rugby players and supporters, initially using film.

The collection is safely stored and would contribute a valuable historical record or exhibition, which Bart says he's now contemplating.

"I've got guys' whole careers captured, which is quite cool. It's a history."

Having played for Thames Valley and in Hong Kong, Australia and England, Bart says he reads what's developing in a game and has learnt tricks over the years from photographers like Andrew Cornaga who made a career of shooting sport.

Bart's father Jan took a few photos of him playing for age grade Thames Valley sides over the years but otherwise he has only a couple of his own playing years.

"I think my first interest in photography was because of Dad. He used to take wedding photos and the like, and as a school teacher, he always had his camera out on sports days.

"I also remember being in the dark room developing photos with him - all black and white of course!"

Bart got his first camera when in Hong Kong playing rugby, a Canon film camera, and has always had a camera since then.

He got paid for the first time only recently when rugby club president Murray Cleland bought some of his shots for marketing purposes.

It's otherwise been for the love of the game.

A spear tackle in progress on Telly Hemapo in the 2021 season, a match turning moment for COBRAS, they went on to beat Whangamata 18-8, Photo / Jason Bartley

"You see photos of All Blacks doing wonderful things but it's pretty cool to see Joe Blow who drives a concrete truck when it looks just like a super rugby shot.

"These guys work for 10 hours, train and play and it's a thrill when you get a good shot."

Initially Bart used film which would be costly to develop and therefore limited his shooting to 36 photos at $1 a shot.

Now it only costs him time, he says, and he uses Facebook under the name Bart's Rugby Photos to share shots and enjoy the feedback.

He remembers many favourites.

"I recently took one of two guys on their knees hugging each other after the finals between Mercury Bay and Thames. That photo is the most viewed photo from the match, it's going haywire.

Jayden Tegg and Cody Muir overcome with emotion at Mercury Bay's win for the first time of the McClinchy Cup in 2021. Photo / Jason Bartley.

"Sometimes you are in the right place and it's like 'you beauty'."

Bart's shooting has led him to memorable conversations with rugby greats like coach Leon Holding and to a 2004 sideline gig at Eden Park. A year later he photographed the British Lions tour and recalls a pre-match media briefing where his hero, celebrated rugby photographer Peter Bush, was present.

New Zealand rugby photographer legend Peter Bush, during the Rugby Championship test match between the All Blacks and South Africa, held at Eden Park in September 2013.

"I sat down at the back and was stoked to be there. As they laid out all the rules, someone said 'and are we allowed to take photos?'. Peter Bush was there, and at the end of the briefing the media manager said 'and as you know Bushie, you can go anywhere you want'."

Bart says some years he's only attended one or two games but then he'll turn up to photograph a friend.

"Then you get your mojo back and start enjoying it."

The 2020 final in which Whangamata won the McClinchy Cup in a Covid-19 pandemic was one for the history records.

Supporters built their own scaffolds outside the Waihi Athletic field since they were not allowed inside to watch the game.

"You always find a way when you are in Whangamata."

Lineouts are always great drama - lazing it in the grandstands for this one, a win against COBRAS in 2011. Photo / Jason Bartley

Bart has images of spectators which are an important part of the story.

"There's people who always stand in the same corner by the skatepark, we call it **ithouse corner, and they've been there every match for 20 years."

- Bart has generously shared his images with HC Post alongside another of our valued contributors, Don Mackay. Thank you Jason and Don, for all your efforts.

Visit Bart's Rugby Photos on Facebook.