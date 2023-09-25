Chloe Crump is a passionate young 10-year-old gymnast who suffers from bronchiectasis and chronic asthma. Photo / Alex Cairns

Chloe Crump is only 10 years old, but she has already been hospitalised 23 times for respiratory illnesses.

The bubbly Tauranga student has battled bronchiectasis, a severe lung disease, as well as chronic asthma since she was a baby.

Chloe’s most recent visit to the hospital came last month, when she was given a round of antibiotics through an intravenous portacath.

On top of her respiratory issues, Chloe also has a severe allergy to bee stings and carries an inhaler, antihistamines and an emergency epinephrine auto-injector known as an EpiPen at all times.

Chloe’s mother, Rachel Crump, said her daughter had “constant bronchiectasis and chest infections and wheezing” as a baby, which resulted in “a lot of hospital visits, steroids, and antibiotics”.

Bronchiectasis is caused by repeated chest infections and chronic inflammation. This causes airways in the lungs to become scarred and damaged.

Chloe had about 12 infusions of antibiotics under general anaesthetic before her “veins gave out” and a portacath had to be inserted into her chest for antibiotic infusions.

Her mother said it had been a “godsend” for her daughter’s health.

Crump said Chloe “gets colds quite easily” and staying active and healthy was important.

“I would say this winter has probably been one of the worst we’ve had in a few years with her.”

Despite her respiratory issues, Chloe is a go-getter who enjoys staying active with a passion for competitive gymnastics and swimming.

“I guess that’s the thing when you’ve got chronic respiratory conditions. Sometimes you can be going through a good patch, but at times you might have a really rough year.

“It’s just really, really difficult.”

Crump said the family lived in an older home which had been renovated, re-lined and had a heat pump.

“A couple of months ago, we had double-glazed windows put in the house. That’s made a big difference, too.”

Crump said Chloe’s health conditions had impacted her schooling. She was enrolled at Northern Health School.

“She [missed] a lot of schooling when she was in mainstream school through illness and all sorts,” Crump said.

Missing school due to health reasons had not affected Chloe’s academic progress.

“She’s where she needs to be academically,” said Crump.

Chloe recently came in fourth place at a school-based primary school gymnastics competition held in Tauranga.

“She’s a really passionate gymnast. Gymnastics is fantastic for her lung health,” said Crump.

“We definitely encourage that.”

Crump said she was “proud” of how her daughter “carries on”.

“Even on days when she’s unwell, she will just get out there.”

They are sharing their story to raise awareness of the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation’s annual Breathe Better September awareness month. One in six New Zealanders suffer from a respiratory illness such as asthma.

Crump said Breathe Better September was important because it raised awareness of respiratory conditions.

“I don’t think [people] realise how much it can impact the lives of those living with it.”

Crump said she was trying to stay in the present moment with her daughter.

“I try not to look towards what her future is going to hold ... but for now, just focus on the present with her.”

Te Whatu Ora Lakes had the second-highest rate of bronchiectasis hospitalisations in the country, with about 45,600 cases in 2019. The Bay of Plenty had the fifth-highest rate with 42,100 cases. More up-to-date information was not available.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation Scientific Advisery Board member Dr Lucy Telfar Barnard said there was no simple reason why some regions had significantly higher rates of respiratory issues.

Bernard believed one reason could be due to Rotorua Lakes and Bay of Plenty regions having low socio-economic rates of poverty compared with other regions across the country.

She said it was most common for children under 15 years old and older adults to be hospitalised for bronchiectasis.

