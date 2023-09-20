A newcomer to floral art and the Te Puke Floral Art Group, Elaine Weeber, from Papamoa, with `Blaze of Colour'.

A newcomer to floral art and the Te Puke Floral Art Group, Elaine Weeber, from Papamoa, with `Blaze of Colour'.

Looking for your next competitive challenge? The Te Puke Floral Art Group wants you!

The group hosts its club day on the fourth Monday of the month and holds workshops learning a variety of techniques at 11am at the Methodist Church on Oroua Street.

Next year, Te Puke Floral Art Group will have been running for 50 years, which will be celebrated in the coming year.

A tutor who has taken floral exams takes the workshop and teaches the group how to curate an arrangement based on the flowers of the day.

“It is a very friendly environment and helpful,” says Roslyn Rasmussen.

Rasmussen says she enjoys learning how to do these different styles of floral arrangements.

“It is not just putting flowers in vases; you learn how to use different techniques and create new designs in various different containers. All while making new friends.”

The group travels around the country to take part in various competitions. So for those who want to be competitive, there is that option for participants.

Rasmussen says they are looking for more people to take part in floral art.

“We are all getting older, and we would like some younger people to join us. But of course, like most clubs, the young people we want to entice into the club are too busy and do not have time to socialise and do something creative.”

There have been new members who have looked into doing it for a while but did not have the time until recently.

If people are interested in coming along one Monday, they are offering a free session by supplying people with flowers so people can see if this is something they want to take part in.

The group has an annual fee of $20, and people can buy flowers and oasis (greenery) there for around $2.