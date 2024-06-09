What’s On Waihī Beach, Katikati, Ōmokoroa and Te Puna

Bay of Plenty regional councillor Ken Shirley is the Business Breakfast speaker on June 13 at The Centre (beside library), Katikati.

Bay of Plenty regional councillor Ken Shirley is the Business Breakfast speaker on June 13 at The Centre (beside library), Katikati.

EVENTS

Business breakfast: The challenges of local government with councillor Ken Shirley from Bay of Plenty Regional Council. June 13 from 7am-8am at The Centre (beside library). $20.

Field day Katikati: NZ Avocado invites people to Maria and Andrew Watchorn’s orchard to discuss how they prune trees and shelter to maximise pack-outs and improve orchard efficiency. June 19, 10am-noon, 121 Walker Rd East, Katikati. Register www.industry.nzavocado.co.nz/events

My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert (on the big screen), June 20 at 1.30pm at The Arts Junction.

Cafe Scientifique: Introducing the 2024 national freshwater champions Project Paore at The Arts Junction theatre on June 20 at 7pm.

Midwinter Christmas Party: Dinner, drinks, live music of Toe Jame, auction. A fundraiser for first responders. June 21 at The Pavilion, Western Ave, Ōmokoroa. www.events.humanitix.com

Grow On Katikati: Is having a midwinter soup social and annual general meeting on June 21 to celebrate its 4th birthday. Bring a vege or handful of herbs for the soup. 5.30pm-7.30pm at Katikati Community Centre.

Katikati Volunteer Expo: Meet local organisations and learn how you can be involved in helping the community. The Arts Junction on June 22, from 11am-1pm.

JDM Ministock and Swapmeet: Clear out those spare parts, 93 Tetley Rd, on June 22 from 8am.

Winter Wellness Carnival: Free event, face painting, outdoor games, workshops and music. June 23 from 11am-3pm at Katikati Memorial Hall.

Katikati Community Centre public general meeting: To share their activities and plans for the upcoming year. 45 Beach Rd on June 25 at 6pm.

An American in Paris — the musical: On the big screen on June 26 from 1.30pm at The Arts Junction.

Matariki Night Stories: Plus viewing, depending on weather. The Arts Junction on June 27 at 5.30pm.

Celebrating Matariki: Includes dawn service, kapa haka performance, a chance to set goals. Park Rd Reserve, Katikati, on June 28 at 5am. Park at Katikati Primary School and catch a bus from 4.30am to the event.

Innovative Garden Club: Winter challenge and Garden Ramble of decorative gardens in a bag or suitcase. Free to public at Waihī Beach RSA from July 6-7, 10am-3pm.

Hume Pack-N-Cool fun run and walk: Free entry and entertainment to participants to mark the company’s 40th anniversary on July 6.

Afternoon Tea with Jo McCarroll: An Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty fundraiser. McCarroll is the editor of NZ Gardener magazine. July 7 at Waihī Beach RSA from 2pm-5pm. Tickets from The Arts Junction or online.

GIG GUIDE

Waihī Beach Hotel: Reggae Vibes on June 15, Jordan Luck Band on June 29, Black Comet on July 21.

The Secret Garden: Alice and Ayden on July 29, Dolphin Therapy DJ set on July 28, Journey Ryder dance party on August 5.

Katikati Folk Club: Mark Laurent and Brenda Liddiard at The Arts Junction on June 14, Even the Lost on July 12, Andrew London Duo on August 16.

■ List your event or gig via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz



