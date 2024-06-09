What’s On Waihī Beach, Katikati, Ōmokoroa and Te Puna

EVENTS
Business breakfast: The challenges of local government with councillor Ken Shirley from Bay of Plenty Regional Council. June 13 from 7am-8am at The Centre (beside library). $20.
Field day Katikati: NZ Avocado invites people to Maria and Andrew Watchorn’s orchard to discuss how they prune trees and shelter to maximise pack-outs and improve orchard efficiency. June 19, 10am-noon, 121 Walker Rd East, Katikati. Register www.industry.nzavocado.co.nz/events
My Favorite Things: The Rodgers and Hammerstein 80th Anniversary Concert (on the big screen), June 20 at 1.30pm at The Arts Junction.
Cafe Scientifique: Introducing the 2024 national freshwater champions Project Paore at The Arts Junction theatre on June 20 at 7pm.
Midwinter Christmas Party: Dinner, drinks, live music of Toe Jame, auction. A fundraiser for first responders. June 21 at The Pavilion, Western Ave, Ōmokoroa. www.events.humanitix.com
Grow On Katikati: Is having a midwinter soup social and annual general meeting on June 21 to celebrate its 4th birthday. Bring a vege or handful of herbs for the soup. 5.30pm-7.30pm at Katikati Community Centre.
Katikati Volunteer Expo: Meet local organisations and learn how you can be involved in helping the community. The Arts Junction on June 22, from 11am-1pm.
JDM Ministock and Swapmeet: Clear out those spare parts, 93 Tetley Rd, on June 22 from 8am.
Winter Wellness Carnival: Free event, face painting, outdoor games, workshops and music. June 23 from 11am-3pm at Katikati Memorial Hall.
Katikati Community Centre public general meeting: To share their activities and plans for the upcoming year. 45 Beach Rd on June 25 at 6pm.
An American in Paris — the musical: On the big screen on June 26 from 1.30pm at The Arts Junction.
Matariki Night Stories: Plus viewing, depending on weather. The Arts Junction on June 27 at 5.30pm.
Celebrating Matariki: Includes dawn service, kapa haka performance, a chance to set goals. Park Rd Reserve, Katikati, on June 28 at 5am. Park at Katikati Primary School and catch a bus from 4.30am to the event.
Innovative Garden Club: Winter challenge and Garden Ramble of decorative gardens in a bag or suitcase. Free to public at Waihī Beach RSA from July 6-7, 10am-3pm.
Hume Pack-N-Cool fun run and walk: Free entry and entertainment to participants to mark the company’s 40th anniversary on July 6.
Afternoon Tea with Jo McCarroll: An Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty fundraiser. McCarroll is the editor of NZ Gardener magazine. July 7 at Waihī Beach RSA from 2pm-5pm. Tickets from The Arts Junction or online.
GIG GUIDE
Waihī Beach Hotel: Reggae Vibes on June 15, Jordan Luck Band on June 29, Black Comet on July 21.
The Secret Garden: Alice and Ayden on July 29, Dolphin Therapy DJ set on July 28, Journey Ryder dance party on August 5.
Katikati Folk Club: Mark Laurent and Brenda Liddiard at The Arts Junction on June 14, Even the Lost on July 12, Andrew London Duo on August 16.
