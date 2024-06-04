The Katikati Stags before they took on Rangiuru.

RUGBY

Katikati Stags

The stags travelled to Rangiuru on Saturday to take on Rangiuru Sports Club.

The weather was perfect for a game of footy and the game started off strong with Reardon Ewens-Bettridge opening up the scoreboard with a try in the first 10 minutes which was then converted by Joel Madson.

The Stags then went on to score two more tries and one penalty conversion which left the half-time score at 17-12 to the Stags.

When the whistle blew to start the second half both sides came out firing and it was a good solid fight. The Stags went on to score another good try out wide. However, Rangiuru had a few more tries in them which brought the final score to 22-25 to Rangiuru.

Nevertheless, it was a good day of footy with a few younger players stepping up into bigger shoes.

Team captain Logan Ward thanks our supporters for making the trip to Rangiuru. He says he was impressed by the boys’ efforts in the first half, “especially the forwards as they dominated the scrums. The boys are loving it and amped for the next few home games. Up the Stags.”

Coach Quinton Landman says it was a hard game from both sides and spirits were high all round after the game.

The Stags regather on June 8 to take on Eastern Districts on home ground at Moore Park, 2.45pm. On offer are raffles, hot food and beverages.



