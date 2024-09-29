Councils nationwide are required to develop water services delivery plans by September 3 next year.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is exploring how its drinking water, wastewater and potentially stormwater services will be managed in the future.

At last week’s council meeting, councillors discussed exploring new models for water services delivery in the wake of the requirements of the Government’s Local Water Done Well legislation, and the council’s commitment to better water services.

Councils nationwide are required to develop water services delivery plans by September 3 next year. These plans must outline future water services delivery arrangements and a commitment to an implementation plan.

The options being considered include continuing with the status quo or the creation of a new, stand-alone entity responsible for water, either independently or in collaboration with Tauranga City Council and potentially other councils. Such a collaboration would aim to ensure the financial and operational sustainability of water services while maintaining local control.

To guide a future decision, the Western Bay council has been looking into the state of the district’s water services and its ability to deliver into the future based on the Government’s new water standards, while meeting the stringent new financial sufficiency requirements. Early findings suggest it will be challenging to maintain the status quo and that changes are necessary to ensure the long-term sustainability of water operations, particularly considering population growth and the increasing demands on infrastructure.