The Western Bay community can share its thoughts on the proposed changes to the district’s public art.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is looking for feedback from people to help shape their community’s art scene.

The proposed changes to the policy aim to clarify roles and responsibilities in the provision of public art and have clear objectives about what public art achieves for the district.

Public art is any artwork in a public space like parks, buildings, or streets. It can take many forms such as sculptures, murals, digital art/projections, nature-based art, and sound art. It can be permanent or temporary. Most public art in the district is provided by community groups rather than funded by council.

“Public art helps to enhance and enliven our experience of public space. It contributes to a sense of pride and belonging in our district, supports thriving communities and showcases the creativity of our artists,” says policy and planning manager Matthew Leighton.

“Through this process we’re confident we can add to the vibrancy of our district — expressing and supporting a sense of neighbourhood history, culture, and identity, and helps drive economic vitality.”

The council has worked with tāngata whenua and community groups involved in public art to help make improvements to the existing policy.

The Western Bay community can now share its thoughts on the proposed changes. Feedback will help finalise the policy.

INFO: haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/publicart or hard copy at libraries and council by April 30.



