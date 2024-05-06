Anne Henry (pictured), Rodney Joyce and Allan Sole will lead the at Katikati - Waihī Beach community forum talk.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council is inviting people to get involved in local conversations by attending a community forum in their neighbourhood.

Community forums are an opportunity for people to talk with council in an informal setting. Anyone with an issue or interest in what’s happening in their local area is welcome to attend.

Each of the district’s three wards will host a community forum this month with the first event being the Katikati - Waihī Beach Community Forum being held at The Centre – Pātuki Manawa Digital Hub on May 15.

The Kaimai Community Forum will be held the following week on May 22 at council’s Main Office in Greerton, followed by the Māketu - Te Puke community forum on May 28 at the Paengaroa Community Hall.

The forums sit alongside community boards and the talks are fed back to council’s community committee. They differ from community boards, who can refer matters to any committee in council.

Councillors are assigned to lead the talks at each forum - Anne Henry, Rodney Joyce and Allan Sole at Katikati – Waihī Beach, Don Thwaites and Tracey Coxhead at Kaimai, and Andy Wichers and Grant Dally at Māketu - Te Puke.

If people have a particular topic they would like to discuss, they can let council know in advance by emailing governanceservices@westernbay.govt.nz.

“The forums are an opportunity to discuss common issues, build relationships and work together for the good of the community,” says council’s governance manager Greer Golding.

“These gatherings are a great way for people to share their perspectives and ideas with councillors, to help strengthen and shape our future communities.”

Community Forums

Katikati - Waihī Beach Community Forum: May 15, 7pm, at The Centre - Pātuki Manawa Digital Hub, 21 Main Rd, Katikati (Boyd Room)

Kaimai Community Forum: May 22, 7pm, Council Cafeteria, Council Main Office, 1484 Cameron Rd, Greerton, Tauranga

Māketu - Te Puke Community Forum: May 28, 7pm, Paengaroa Community Hall, 4 Old Coach Rd, Paengaroa



