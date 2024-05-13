Artist's impressions of the Waihī Beach Library, Service Centre and Community Hub. Graphic / Archistudio

Western Bay of Plenty District Council has released artist impressions of the preliminary design of the new Waihī Beach Library, Service Centre, and Community Hub.

The new facility will be built in front of the existing Waihī Beach Community Centre and Library on Beach Rd.

General manager infrastructure group Cedric Crow says the shared services model will give the Waihī Beach community access to services that are otherwise not offered locally, and upgrade the existing facilities offered by the community centre.

The draft design shows the building’s increased accessibility and features a range of amenities and spaces - from multi-functional spaces to additional meeting rooms. Crow says it is more than just a building – “it’s a dynamic hub for connection, learning, and creativity”.

“Our goal is to create a space we are proud of and that’s truly owned by the community.

“Modern libraries extend far beyond book lending services. They serve as a centre for the entire community to connect, to learn, find inspiration and to share knowledge and experience.’’

The public is invited to view the draft design and share their thoughts.

Following community feedback the finalised design will be presented to council for adoption in September. Construction is due to begin in 2025.

■ To view the design visit www.haveyoursay.westernbay.govt.nz/waihibeach For a hard copy, visit Waihī Beach Library and Service Centre. Or a drop-in community information session is held May 23. Feedback closes May 31.





The Details

What: Community Information Drop-in Session

Where: Waihī Beach Library and Service Centre

When: May 23 from 3-6pm



