Trudy Van Stee runs A Friends Place at Waihī Beach.

Trudy Van Stee is in her happy place behind the drums at a music afternoon at A Friends Place.

She’s surprised to be Volunteering Services’ volunteer of the month, but the many others at Waihī Beach aren’t - they know about the many activities and connections she’s developed.

Trudy moved to Waihī Beach from Auckland where she was in the printing trade, and spent eight months researching what was needed to improve the lives of older people living at the beach. She worked as a diversional therapist for eight years at Athenree Rest Home, had trained in dementia management, and felt there was a better way to improve older people’s lives.

“I spent eight months finding a venue, finding volunteers, talking to churches, doctors and rest homes and designing what we’d offer. I also raised funds for equipment and found this room at the Waihī Beach Community Centre.

“I learned a lot about making funding applications - I make five a year. I have 13 volunteers who keep the activities running. Many are ex-nurses and they’re rostered on so the attendees are never let down.”

Activities run four days a week, everything from music in two sessions of soft rock, and jazz and swing, craft mornings, board games and games of 500, pampering on Friday and political discussions on Tuesdays. There are also monthly trips.

She keeps her activity groups small so people are able to talk to each other. Attendees are all over 65, and many are in their 80s and 90s. One 96-year-old is playing in the band.

They produce plated, quality meals for those who struggle to cook, and help people get to doctor’s appointments or just provide much-needed company.

For more information check out their Facebook page.