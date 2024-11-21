Treble in Paradise will perform in Katikati next month.

Treble in Paradise will perform in Katikati next month.

Treble in Paradise is a Tauranga-based group of seven women with a passion for singing.

The group perform a varied programme of songs, including new hits and old favourites, and provide a little comedy for their audiences.

Treble In Paradise members are Ali Young, Penny Vaughan, Pippa Smith, Rhonda Bethune, Trish Gapes, Truly Godfrey and Debbie Martin. They’re due to perform in Katikati next month.

They meet weekly to rehearse with musical director Andrew Braid. Andrew has trained choirs and singers, performed in musical theatre shows and recently completed a seven- year stint musically directing the Inachord Singers. He spent 16 years musically directing the Patea Maori Club and toured with them during Poi E – The Musical.