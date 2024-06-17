Katikati Stags scrum with Eastern Districts.

The Katikati Stags took on Eastern Districts at their home ground Moore Park last week.

It was a good day all round, the weather was good, raffles were on and there were plenty of supporters from both teams.

The game started off well, with both teams putting everything on to the field and it was clear it would be a hard game. The Stags managed to hold on to the ball and fought hard to get down to the try line, where debutant blind side flanker Tyler Mitai Sykes scored the opening try off the back of a ruck.

Both teams dug deep with just after the halftime score: 17-17. However the Stags ran their systems well and with a tricky penalty conversion by Joel Madsen “the clutch”, another try and a few important scrum turnovers and lineouts, the Stags won the game with the final score 27-17.

It was an awesome day and a great atmosphere.

Debutant Tyler Mitai Sykes, who secured player of the day, says, “It was a hard game but a good game. It was there for either team to take the win, just happy our boys dug deep and got the dub. Love the game and the friendships made. Thanks to everyone involved. Up the Stags.”

The Stags will play on home ground again against Te Puke on June 22 at 2.45pm.