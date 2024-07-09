Brighton Reserve on Thursday morning. Photos / Shaq Coulter, RE:Shoot

A beautiful beach bonfire and dawn service was held at Waihī Beach on Thursday to celebrate and sight the Matariki cluster.

More than 200 people were there for the 14th dawn viewing at Brighton Reserve to see the Matariki star cluster, to hear of its significance and listen to a presentation from Waihī Beach School students.

Principal Rachael Coll says they did a great job talking about each star of Matariki.

“We are incredibly blessed to be part of a community who are always open to learning and sharing of indigenous knowledge.”.

Reon Tuanau of Te Whānau a Tauwhao hapū shared the cultural significance of Matariki and its connection to the community.