The pond holds stormwater before it is released into the Uretara Stream, serving as an ecological and environmental barrier.

The Highfield stormwater pond in Katikati is being dredged and deepened to improve its ability to hold and treat water before it is released into the Uretara Stream.

Located off Uretara Dr, a section of walkway around the pond is temporarily closed while the maintenance work is carried out, with a detour in place for people who wish to walk a full loop of the area.

Stormwater run-off from urban areas can contain pollutants such as oil, chemicals and debris, which settle at the bottom of the pond, leaving clean water to flow into the stream.

The build-up of sediment and silt over time means the pond needs to be cleaned out and deepened to continue functioning efficiently.