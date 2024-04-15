Val Walter has Parkinson’s disease and swims at Dave Hume Pool which helps with her mobility. She is pictured here receiving her 50km certificate from Daniel Wilks.

Dave Hume Pool has completed its 50th season and swimmers have freestyled, walked or doggy paddled 50km to help celebrate.

The committee put forward a 50km challenge from last year throughout the season for any swimmers wanting to challenge themselves and participants received a certificate on completion.

The pool has been open since 1973 and was named after the chairman of the original swimming bath committee.

The pool is a summer staple of the local community used by school children, surf life saving clubs, aqua aerobics groups and and learn to swim classes for young children.

To mark 50 years, swimmers walked or swam 50km in the pool — 1km for each of its years.

Fundraising is currently under way for an all weather under cover facility which will enable year-round use of the pool.



