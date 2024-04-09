Katikati RSE workers receive big welcome to town

RSE workers from Kiribati and Ni-Vanuatu.

While recognised seasonal employer (RSE) workers were settling into their new digs, local community organisations were busy organising a big welcome for the newcomers.

An RSE workers powhiri was held late last month where about 100 newcomers were welcomed into the town with a ceremony, a few gifts and a meal.

The first welcome was held last year and the organising team decided they’d repeat the successful event.

Te Rereatukahia marae welcomed nationalities from Kiribati and Ni-Vanuatu. Both took a turn speaking and singing a song.

About 250 welcome packs were made up and extras were given to Eastpack, Seeka and Humes workers who could not make the event.

Included in the packs were Easter eggs and a beanie thanks to community knitters making 300 beanies last year in preparation for this year. Also included was information about churches, community services, bus timetable, useful websites, Wi-Fi info, fishing rules, maps including a mural map, recreational info and things to do locally.

The organising team were Sjaan Rounds (Katikati Community Centre), Hone Winder-Murray and Valarie Uilou (Te Rereatukahia Marae), Patrick Rounds (Katikati Community Baptist Church), Sam Moa (New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated) and Racheal Trimble (DMS Progrowers).

Sjaan says it was a “fantastic event that brought the RSE workers together, welcomed them appropriately to our community and showed them what a supportive community Katikati is”.



