Katikati Police have had a busy week. Photo / Bevan Conley

OPINION: Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh gives his summary of the week’s policing in Katikati.

Burglaries

Residential burglary reported at a Tanners Point Rd address.

Various items were stolen from a property on Baker Rd, Katikati including an ATV. The ATV was found in trees in the park on Lund Rd.

April 7: A male was observed on CCTV stealing work boots from outside a Matuku Pl, Katikati address.

April 1: Timber was stolen from a Prospect Dr, Katikati work site.

March 29: A 2000 Toyota Landcruiser was stolen from a Minden Rd property.

March 28 - April 1: An attempt made to steal a Holden Rodeo from Omokoroa Rd.

Theft

A local store reported a theft. A vehicle of interest has been identified and we have a positive line of inquiry.

Found property

An electric dog collar, a snowboard and a silver tankard.

Arrests and apprehensions

A 37-year-old Katikati man was arrested and charged with assault, unlawfully on a property and with wilful damage after alleged incidents which occurred in Katikati on April 7. A 33-year-old Katikati male was also charged with being unlawfully on a property and wilful damage in relation to the same incidents.

On April 2 a Paeroa man was arrested for injuring with intent to injure and impeding breathing after an alleged family harm incident which occurred in Katikati.

A 32-year-old Katikati male was located and arrested on Lund Rd after a report of suspicious behaviour. Property allegedly taken during a burglary in Baker Rd and freshly harvested cannabis were located in his vehicle. He was also charged with possessing an offensive weapon. He has been remanded in custody until his next court appearance on April 22.

A 29-year-old Katikati man was arrested on an arrest warrant for failing to appear in the Tauranga District Court.

On April 2 a 23-year-old Omokoroa man was arrested for shoplifting and trespassing at local service stations.

A 43-year-old Katikati man has been charged with two counts of shoplifting relating to alleged thefts in Tauranga.

On April 5 a 22-year-old Katikati woman was stopped by Police and her vehicle was impounded. She has been charged with driving while disqualified.

General

A single motor vehicle was involved in an accident on Beach Rd, Katikati.

Youths on motorcycles are causing trouble in the Omokoroa area. Traffic units have been tasked to patrol the area.

On April 6 a silver Ford Falcon was impounded on Tuapiro Rd following complaints that the vehicle was involved in burnouts on April 4.

More scams were reported involving social media and bank accounts where victims have provided passwords to scammers or paid deposits for property they have never received. Never put deposits down for property down when trading on social media.



