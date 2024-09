Katikati Police Report.





Fraud complaints were received after people have fallen for a scam using a social media platform selling goods where the seller has insisted on a deposit and then failed to deliver.

The scammer has then deleted all contact with the buyer.

There was also a scammer pretending to be someone from BNZ Bank claiming the victim’s account had been compromised. They have managed to obtain enough information to take a considerable amount of money from the account.

Burglaries: