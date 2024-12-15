Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Katikati Advertiser

Katikati Police Report: Community says goodbye to Senior Constable James Muir

By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
Katikati Advertiser·
2 mins to read

Senior Constable James Muir.

Senior Constable James Muir.

Senior Constable James Muir has left our staff to take up a policing position on the Chatham Islands.

James was our community constable and has been involved in many criminal investigations in the four years he was stationed with Katikati police.

James has been a valued and hard-working member of the team and we wish him all the best in his new role.

A replacement staff member is being sought.

Burglaries

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

December 8 – Several tools were stolen from a shed on a Gill Lane, Te Puna property. The burglary occurred about 10.20am while the owner was out. A silver Mazda Axela with stolen number plates was seen parked nearby with a single male occupant.

Unlawfully taken motor vehicles

December 11 – An attempt was made to steal two vehicles from the Claymark Mill carpark. The offenders were disturbed and left.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

December 4 – Overnight a Hyundai Imax van was stolen from Main Rd, Katikati, and has not been recovered to date.

Theft

December 9 – A phone was stolen from a vehicle parked in Polley Cres, Katikati.

Arrests and apprehensions

December 8 – A 30-year-old Te Puna woman was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in court.

December 7 – A 33-year-old Katikati man who ran from police after he was spotted breaching his bail conditions was found soon afterwards by a dog handler. He was arrested and also charged with escaping police custody and shoplifting. He was remanded on bail again by the courts.

December 6 – A 33-year-old Katikati man has been arrested for an alleged unprovoked assault on a Katikati shopkeeper the week prior. Police recognised him from CCTV footage provided. He has been charged with Crimes Act assault.

General

A search warrant was executed at a Kauri Point address in relation to a burglary at Waihī Beach and a firearm was seized. Inquiries are continuing.

Save

Latest from Katikati Advertiser

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Katikati Advertiser