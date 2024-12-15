December 8 – Several tools were stolen from a shed on a Gill Lane, Te Puna property. The burglary occurred about 10.20am while the owner was out. A silver Mazda Axela with stolen number plates was seen parked nearby with a single male occupant.

Unlawfully taken motor vehicles

December 11 – An attempt was made to steal two vehicles from the Claymark Mill carpark. The offenders were disturbed and left.

December 4 – Overnight a Hyundai Imax van was stolen from Main Rd, Katikati, and has not been recovered to date.

Theft

December 9 – A phone was stolen from a vehicle parked in Polley Cres, Katikati.

Arrests and apprehensions

December 8 – A 30-year-old Te Puna woman was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear in court.

December 7 – A 33-year-old Katikati man who ran from police after he was spotted breaching his bail conditions was found soon afterwards by a dog handler. He was arrested and also charged with escaping police custody and shoplifting. He was remanded on bail again by the courts.

December 6 – A 33-year-old Katikati man has been arrested for an alleged unprovoked assault on a Katikati shopkeeper the week prior. Police recognised him from CCTV footage provided. He has been charged with Crimes Act assault.

General

A search warrant was executed at a Kauri Point address in relation to a burglary at Waihī Beach and a firearm was seized. Inquiries are continuing.