The Armed Offenders' Squad was called to make an arrest in Katikati.

7 May, 2024 01:37 AM 2 mins to read

The Armed Offenders' Squad was called to make an arrest in Katikati.

Police report, May 2-7

Burglaries

A commercial premises was entered on Marshall Rd, Katikati, on Thursday night but there was nothing noticed missing.

Between April 30 and May 3 a Honda TEX 420 quad bike, golf clubs, Stihl hedge trimmer, blower and clothing was stolen from an implement shed on Winroy Grove, Tahawai.

Theft

About 200-300 litres of diesel was siphoned from trucks on Pukekura Rd, Katikati, over the weekend.

Unlawfully taken motor vehicles

There was an attempt to steal a Honda Stream parked in a carport on Pukekura Rd, Katikati, on Thursday night.

Other

A letterbox was damaged on Park Rd on Saturday night.

Found property

A silver and gold watch with numerous fake jewels was found.

Arrests and apprehensions

May 1: A 29-year-old Katikati man was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, threatening to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis. The Armed Offenders Squad was called to make the arrest at a Katikati address.

May 3: A 47-year-old Omokoroa man was charged with assaulting a person in a family relationship.

General

People are still falling for social media market scams and depositing money into sellers’ accounts but never receiving the goods. Either don’t use social media to purchase goods or if you do, ensure you receive the product before parting with your money.

Other people have fallen for the Waka Kotahi / NZTA email scam where a fraudulent email is sent asking the victim to follow a link. Eventually, the scammer accesses your bank account.

Another person fell for the daughter/son-in-financial-difficulty scam where the parents are texted or emailed by someone pretending to be the child of the victim who needs money urgently.