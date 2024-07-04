“Of course, we do get some items that we can not sell. If it is clothing that isn’t in saleable condition we generally bag that up and sell off as rags.
“Our community who donate are all mindful of what we can and can not take and generally items are delivered to the store during trading hours and are saleable.”
Just last month they distributed $20,000 to each of their benefiting entities Waihī Beach Surf Life Saving, Waihī Beach Coast Guard and Mayor View Volunteer Fire Brigade which is an amazing result, he says.
Waipuna Hospice is urging people to pass on their pre-loved, quality goods to their charity shops in a desperate appeal for goods donations.
General manager of retail Jace Dowman says that they are not able to keep up with the demand for sellable second-hand goods across their shops.
“We’re experiencing an increase in customers through our shops, but a decrease in sellable donated goods. With more people having less money to spend on clothing, homewares, and other goods, our charity shops are being relied on to provide affordable goods for an increased proportion of our community.”
Furniture and bric-a-brac such as cups, vases, and trinkets are in high demand, but other goods like clothing, linen, and homewares are also needed.