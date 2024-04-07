Katikati Folk Club: Stories of the poor put to music

Rachel Dawick.

Rachel Dawick is a Kiwi folk artist who has returned from living in London for the past four years.

She has brought with her a new folk album and book, London Labour and the London Poor, based on work of English journalist and playwright Henry Mayhew from the mid-1850s.

The songs focus on the voices of people ranging from Jack Black, the Queen’s rat catcher, the teenage Mudlark, the rhubarb and spice seller, the acrobat, the Punch and Judy man and many more — with the aim of recreating a snapshot of life on the streets.

Her album will be released in New Zealand over March-May 2024 before being released in the United Kingdom at the end of the year.

Dawick’s previous album The Boundary Riders, was finalist for the NZ Tui Award Folk Album 2015.





The details

What: Katikati Folk Club hosts Rachel Dawick

Where: The Arts Junction, Katikati

When: April 12, 7.30pm concert start

Tickets: www.katikatifolkclub.co.nz



