Katikati Folk Club: My Pennyworth’s passion for folk, pop with a Celtic twist

My Pennyworth duo Penelope Rowsell and Paul Hoggard bring Celtic vibes to Katikati.

My Pennyworth comprises locally based couple Paul Hoggard and Penelope Rowsell.

With a passion for singing-songwriting and a pop, folk and Celtic influence, the two have released five albums and their sixth is soon to be released.

The duo are bringing new songs to Katikati Folk Club along with a few of their personal favourites.

My Pennyworth have performed throughout New Zealand and have twice toured the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Their repertoire is drawn from traditional folk songs of the British Isles embracing country, pop, rock and other genres.

The two like to include a range of instruments during their performances. Instruments can include the guitar, keyboard, accordion, bodhran, penny whistle and even the bagpipes.

The Details

What: My Pennyworth

Where: Katikati’s The Arts Junction

When: September 20, open 7pm for 7.30pm start

Tickets www.katikatifolkclub.co.nz


