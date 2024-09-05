My Pennyworth duo Penelope Rowsell and Paul Hoggard bring Celtic vibes to Katikati.

My Pennyworth comprises locally based couple Paul Hoggard and Penelope Rowsell.

With a passion for singing-songwriting and a pop, folk and Celtic influence, the two have released five albums and their sixth is soon to be released.

The duo are bringing new songs to Katikati Folk Club along with a few of their personal favourites.

My Pennyworth have performed throughout New Zealand and have twice toured the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Their repertoire is drawn from traditional folk songs of the British Isles embracing country, pop, rock and other genres.