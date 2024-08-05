Advertisement
Katikati College: Young cooks scoop awards at Waikato Culinary Fare

Rebecca Mauger
By
2 mins to read
Hamish Tanner received golds for his healthy lunch live and celebration cake static, plus silver for industry barista.

Katikati College students — and siblings — melted the competition at the Waikato Culinary Fare last month.

Hospitality students competed in the 19th annual competition and took home three golds, eight silvers and four bronzes.

It was the siblings who scooped the gold awards - Hamish and Charlotte Tanner.

Hamish received golds for his healthy lunch live and celebration cake static, and silver for industry barista (competing at the higher level). Sister Charlotte Tanner received gold for her creative Thai chicken burger.

The event allows emerging hospitality stars to compete and gain skills at the Rotokauri, Hamilton training campus.

Charlotte Tanner received gold for her creative Thai chicken burger.
The competition saw hundreds of students from North Island schools competing in intermediate, secondary school, junior one and junior two categories.

Some of the students competed in static competitions (desserts and cakes) and others competed in one-hour live categories or the barista competitions.


Waikato Culinary Fare:

Katikati College student results:

Eugene Pfennig - silver for static dessert

Daesha McKenzie - bronze for static dessert

Eli - silver for both his creative burger and static cafe cake

Nathan McKeown - silver for his cafe cake

Felix Denyer - bronze for his creative pizza

Tayla Frith- silver for her celebration cake

Holly Sheridan-Wellington - silver for secondary school Barista

Ariya Butler - silver for her creative cupcakes

Gypsea Kent - bronze for her creative cupcakes

Eloise Searle - bronze for her cafe cake


