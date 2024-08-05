Hamish Tanner received golds for his healthy lunch live and celebration cake static, plus silver for industry barista.

Katikati College students — and siblings — melted the competition at the Waikato Culinary Fare last month.

Hospitality students competed in the 19th annual competition and took home three golds, eight silvers and four bronzes.

It was the siblings who scooped the gold awards - Hamish and Charlotte Tanner.

Hamish received golds for his healthy lunch live and celebration cake static, and silver for industry barista (competing at the higher level). Sister Charlotte Tanner received gold for her creative Thai chicken burger.

The event allows emerging hospitality stars to compete and gain skills at the Rotokauri, Hamilton training campus.