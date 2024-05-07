Geoff Brunsden from NZ Bumblebee Conservation Trust is Grow On Katikati’s speaker this month. Photo / Nicola Topping

EVENTS

Emergency Preparedness events: Western Bay of Plenty District Council (WBOPD) emergency management advisor Jo Lynskey will be visiting libraries in Katikati and Ōmokoroa to share information and offer advice on making emergency plans. Katikati - The Centre on May 16 from 10am-1pm. Ōmokoroa Library - May 31 from 10am-1pm.

Connecting in Te Puna Social Club: WBOPD councillor Tracey Coxhead will speak at the next meeting on May 10 at Te Puna Community Hall at 1pm. Phone Irene 021 223 9239. Afternoon tea, $5 entry.

Sewing Class: Make your own duffle bag with Katikati Open Air Art. The Arts Junction on May 11 from 10am-2pm. Tickets info@katikatiopenairart.co.nz.

Grow On Katikati: Speaker is Geoff Brunsden, NZ Bumblebee Conservation Trust. May 14 from 7-9pm at The Centre beside the library, Katikati.

Katikati Youth Theatre: New production Somebody Famous at The Arts Junction, Katikati from May 31-June 8

Heart Seed: Exhibition by Thrive. At The Arts Junction’s Carlton Gallery, Katikati until May 26.

The Thrive group have been learning to use watercolour paints and showcase their work in Katikati until May 26.

Katikati Volunteer Expo: Register your interest to be part of this free event. The Arts Junction on June 22, from 11am-1pm.

Afternoon Tea with Jo McCarroll: An Abbeyfield Western Bay of Plenty fundraiser. McCarroll is the editor of NZ Gardener magazine. July 7 at Waihī Beach RSA from 2-5pm. Tickets from The Arts Junction or online.

The Songs of Bob Dylan will see local bands and artists including Kokomo, Marion Arts, Robbie Laven, Andy Craw and The Self-Righteous Brothers cover the great man's work in Katikati later this month.

GIG GUIDE

The Songs of Bob Dylan: Featuring Kokomo, Marion Arts, Robbie Laven, Andy Craw and Self-Righteous Brothers at The Arts Junction in Katikati on May 25, 7pm.

Katikati Folk Club: Mike Harding at The Arts Junction on May 10, We Mavericks on May 17.

Waihī Beach RSA: Woody Wood May 11, Woody Dean - The Boys May 25.

Secret Garden: Journey Ryder May 10, My Pennyworth May 11.

Bowentown Boating and Sport Fishing Club: Live music on Sundays.





■ List your event or gig via news@katikatiadvertiser.co.nz

