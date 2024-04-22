Jessica Welsh learning loom work with Trish Steenson.

Thriving adults with disabilities have been exploring watercolour, weaving and clay painting.

For the past six months, the Thrive group have been trying all kinds of new art media and have “landed solidly inside these three ... and the deep exploration has been absolute bliss”, a spokesperson says.

The Heart Seed exhibition provides a taste of the art processes the members have been exploring.

“If you look closely you will see common themes, but each person’s experience of these is quite different.”

Thrive is a group of young adults with disabilities who get together each week to learn and connect with others.

Seed is a collaborative piece reflecting their new learned art processes and the co-operative nature of the exhibition.

This artwork’s contributors include the Chrome Collective group, volunteers, the public, facilitators and friends.

A watercolour artwork from the Heart Seed exhibition.

The idea is also to ask the public to “scatter the seeds in our seed piece … each individual block is for sale.”

The exhibition also includes combining ancestral patterns into clay work.

“In the gallery you will find our exploration of clay paint, the materials used and an explanation of the process of finding the clay and steps taken to prepare it for use.”

Weaving has also been a passion for some of the Chrome Crew group who have created art pieces on looms.





The Details

What: Heart Seed by Thrive

Where: Carlton Gallery, Katikati

When: Continues until May 5