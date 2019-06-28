Performance cars and snow-capped peaks: the ultimate winter driving challenge is back, BMW Alpine Experience.

Celebrating its 10th year, BMW Alpine Experience is returning to Queenstown, and inviting everyone to get in the hot seat to join the BMW team as they convert more than 40 hectares of breath-taking snow-capped alps into a high horsepower, tyre-sliding playground.

Until July 5, Kiwis have the chance to experience adventure, hospitality and pure luxury with the BMW Alpine Experience, where they can test their driving skills alongside professional BMW instructors in a fleet of BMW X and M Range vehicles.

We caught up with senior BMW instructor and qualified racing driver Mike Eady who will be managing the driving experiences alongside nine BMW professional driver trainers.

BMW instructor and qualified racing driver Mike Eady

What can guests expect from BMW Alpine Experience?

They can expect luxury accommodation at Millbrook Resort, a helicopter ride up the mountain and a driving experience in the snow with the full BMW range.

What kind of driving experiences do people partake in?

All the drivers will learn how to drift, drive on ice, and drift around slalom courses in high-powered BMWs.

Why is New Zealand such an sought-after destination for car brands like BMW to test their newest models?

Southern Hemisphere Proving Grounds is world class, it has idyllic snow-covered backdrops plus awesome high speed driving areas to test cars.

How does BMW change the event up year on year to provide a unique driving experience?

Every year we have new BMW vehicles to drive. We now bring the full range of M cars to the snow plus night driving for the first time.

How do the proving grounds come to life and maintain such a high calibre of terrain throughout the winter?

After a day of BMWs driving around the courses it takes a bit of wear. The guys at SHPG do an amazing job preparing the snow overnight so we have the best conditions when we arrive each day.

What kind of BMW cars will guests be driving?

The BMW M2, M3, M4, M5 the new 850, X2M, X3M, X5, X7.

What kind of training do you provide guests to drive on ice?

We will have nine professional BMW Instructors to help get everybody drifting and enjoying themselves on the snow.

What is your favourite model of BMW to drive in the snow?

They are all fantastic, but my favourite would have to be the BMW M3. It has lots of power and an amazing sound going flat out on the hot laps at over 150km/h.

