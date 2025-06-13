Charlotte Gardner and Dirk Merwe were big winners in the EVES Real Estate annual awards for 2024/25. Photo / File
EVES Real Estate has held its annual awards to recognise its top performers for 2024/25 across the Bay of Plenty region.
More than 300 salespeople, property managers, and support staff were at Mercury Baypark in Mount Maunganui last night for an evening of celebration and recognition.
The standout ofthe night was Charlotte Gardner of EVES Pāpāmoa, whose “drive, focus and all-around excellence” were recognised with five awards: Salesperson of the Year, Top VMI Generated Award, Top Auction Achiever, the Golden Hammer Supreme Auction Excellence and Greatest Number of Deals Settled.
The Individual Salesperson of the Year went to Dirk Merwe of EVES Mount Maunganui, while Katy Laidlaw of EVES Pāpāmoa/Mount was named Property Manager of the Year.
The award for Top Office of the Year was won by EVES The Lakes, reflecting their high-performing team and commitment to care and results.
Rookie of the Year was Lacy Hawke from EVES The Lakes while Greatest Growth Year-on-Year went to Chris Royal from EVES Cherrywood.
The Cherrywood office also won Office Growth of the Year.
Marketing Campaign of the Year was awarded to Katie Burke and Jon Parrington from EVES Mount and EVES The Lakes respectively for their emotive storytelling in the campaign to sell 10 Church Rd, Maketū - the family bach of former Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick.