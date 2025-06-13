Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times / Business

On The Up: EVES Real Estate celebrates top Bay of Plenty performers at annual awards

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read

Charlotte Gardner and Dirk Merwe were big winners in the EVES Real Estate annual awards for 2024/25. Photo / File

Charlotte Gardner and Dirk Merwe were big winners in the EVES Real Estate annual awards for 2024/25. Photo / File

EVES Real Estate has held its annual awards to recognise its top performers for 2024/25 across the Bay of Plenty region.

More than 300 salespeople, property managers, and support staff were at Mercury Baypark in Mount Maunganui last night for an evening of celebration and recognition.

The standout of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business