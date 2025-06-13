The award for Top Office of the Year was won by EVES The Lakes, reflecting their high-performing team and commitment to care and results.

Rookie of the Year was Lacy Hawke from EVES The Lakes while Greatest Growth Year-on-Year went to Chris Royal from EVES Cherrywood.

The Cherrywood office also won Office Growth of the Year.

Marketing Campaign of the Year was awarded to Katie Burke and Jon Parrington from EVES Mount and EVES The Lakes respectively for their emotive storytelling in the campaign to sell 10 Church Rd, Maketū - the family bach of former Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick.

The campaign to sell former Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick's family bach at Maketu won Marketing Campaign of the Year. Photo / Supplied

The EVES Exceptional Community Spirit Award went to Gary Singh from EVES Rotorua, while the EVES Exceptional Every Day Award was won by Karen Worley.

Sales Administrator of the Year was Catherine Quarterman from EVES Pāpāmoa while Property Management Administrator of the Year was Stevie Hukatai from EVES Pāpāmoa.

Personal Assistant of the Year went to Vicki Whitely from EVES The Lakes and Property Manager Excellence Award was won by EVES Tauranga’s Anne Moffatt.

The Realty Services Excellence award went to Mary Derksen.

Chief executive Heath Young said the event was a powerful reminder of the depth of talent across the business.

“The EVES Awards are about more than just numbers – they celebrate the drive, care, and professionalism that define our culture.

“I’m incredibly proud of the individuals and teams recognised this year.

“Their commitment to excellence is what sets EVES apart in a competitive market.”

The awards evening was hosted by comedian and TV personality Eli Matthewson.