AirAsia X launches cheap fares

Cheap flights start in March.

AirAsia X is offering $99 fares from Auckland to the Gold Coast and $249 to Kuala Lumpur to launch its return to New Zealand in two months.

The airline, Southeast Asia's biggest budget carrier, will start the daily services from March 22.

An Airbus A330-300 aircraft will be used on the route with a seating capacity of 377.

Rival airline Air New Zealand is offering fares as low as $179 to the Gold Coast in the week AirAsia launches and Jetstar's fares start at $149, according to the carriers' websites.

The Gold Coast is a favourite holiday destination for New Zealand families.

Malaysian Airlines flies directly to Kuala Lumpur and its cheapest fare that week is $610.

AirAsia X chief executive Benyamin Ismail said New Zealand was "a world class destination that has always had a special place in our heart".

The airline flew to Christchurch from Malaysia but quit the service as demand dropped following the 2011 earthquakes.

Ismail said the airline was excited to be back in New Zealand, allowing an easy connection for our guests from all over Asia to Auckland city.

Unusually for a budget airline, AirAsia X offers lie-flat premium cabin seats and these will also be on sale from tomorrow for $299 one-way to Gold Coast or $599 to Kuala Lumpur.

The airline also has a child-free "Quiet Zone" on its A330-300s.

The area is reserved for passengers aged above 12 and comprises the first seven economy class rows immediately after the premium cabin.

Air Asia X says that part of the plane features ambient soft lighting for a more relaxing cabin atmosphere and passengers get served their meals earlier.

Norris Carter, Auckland Airport's general manager - aeronautical commercial, said the new service would boost New Zealand's international visitor numbers.