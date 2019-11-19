Of 500 applicants, 96 athletes from a variety of sporting backgrounds come together this week for the second Red Bull Ignite7 and a chance to gain one of six spots in the 2020 New Zealand Sevens Development Camps. Among those athletes are seven from the Bay of Plenty. Kristin Macfarlane reports.

When a group of athletes and management staff come together to form a team - many of whom are unknown to each other and some having never played the same sport, competing in a tournament in just a few days seems inconceivable.

But that's the reality for the 96

Bay of Plenty's Ignite7 representatives: