"Mountie was extremely popular with locals and tourists alike," Brown said. "I saw him every day for four and a half years and I don't think a day went by without someone having their photo taken with him.
"People used to kiss him, snuggle up to him, lie on him – Mountie drew people in and made them happy. He was a very engaging figure and it's no secret he's wanted back."
So loved was the statue, he was also once the victim of an attempted kidnapping.
"It was before my time at Mount Mainstreet but someone threw a rope around Mountie and tried to pull him off the porch. During the attempt Mountie sustained damage to his finger and wrist and the sculptor had to be called in to fix him."