If Mount Maunganui's iconic Mountie surfer statue could talk, he'd be saying "put me back where I belong".

That's according to Tauranga City councillor Leanne Brown.

Mountie has been missing in action - stored in an undisclosed location - for more than a year, but a hunt for a new home is under way.

Commissioned by Mount Mainstreet and created by sculptor Donald Paterson, it is perhaps ironic that a bespoke statue representing sun and surf be secreted away from the light of day.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Mountie stood on the front porch of the Mount Mainstream office greeting people since 2005.

He

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.