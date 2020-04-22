Renowned Whanganui film makers Kevin Double and Melita Farley have announced their film Set in Stone will be released on Anzac Day for free.

Double said the plan was to make the film available for free some time during 2020, and everything lined up for it to be released on Anzac Day.

"We knew this Anzac Day would be different. "Even if level 4 was reduced to level 3, it still would not have been like past years with the restrictions."

First aired in 2017, the documentary follows the story of the revival of a war memorial and the story of World War I through the eyes of a soldier.

"The film itself was started and finished on an Anzac Day. It's inextricably linked not just in content but in process so it seemed natural to release it for free on an Anzac Day and this one in particular."

The doco will be available on the Confluence website, and a Vimeo link that can be accessed any time.

