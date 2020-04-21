Whanganui residents are preparing to commemorate Anzac Day in a way like never before - separated and isolated from each other.

For the first time in our history, Anzac Day services have been cancelled due to Covid-19, but people are finding other ways to commemorate veterans and service personnel, with homemade poppies and other creations springing up.

Julayne Gannon and sons Logan and Kane Wilson have decorated their windows with red and white poppies.

Logan is a member of the Air Training Corps and his family has been attending dawn services every year since he was a small child.

"We just wanted to do something that would cheer people up," he said.

Gannon said the family usually goes to the cemetery and places a poppy and sprig of rosemary on the graves of those who served.

Postbox Poppies is a Facebook group encouraging people to fill the streets with upcycled poppies this year in support. Create/upcycle/recycle a poppy from items already in your home then display them on your postbox, fence or balcony.

Postbox Poppies is about being creative and making poppies out of items already around the house.

Poppy made from shopping bags by Trevor Schmidt.

Chronicle readers are invited to send us photos of their creations or ways they are marking Anzac Day. Email them to editor@whanganuichronicle.co.nz with 'Anzac Day photos' in the subject line.

Tell us who's in the photo, what you've done and who took it. We'll publish a selection of the best.